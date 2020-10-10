Five absentee ballot drop boxes activated in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay voters now have more ways to turn in their absentee ballots.

We first told you in August, the city was in the process of securing five absentee ballot drop boxes.

Feeling accomplished, Linda Reynolds and her husband submitted their ballots into the drop box outside city hall on Friday.

“The drop box is very easy, it’s lined up right with the mailboxes, and it’s easy to drop off, obviously no traffic,” said Reynolds.

It’s one of six drop boxes across the city this election season put up to help take some of the pressure off of the U.S. postal service.

“All the locations look very much like this, where you can drive up you could also potentially park and get out of your car, and there’s a camera observing this box 24-7,” said Celestine Jeffreys, the city’s chief of staff.

Drop box locations are as follows:

Frontage Road across from Festival Foods Green Bay West (2250 West Mason Street)

Parking lot of Green Bay Plaza (1535 West Mason Street)

McAuliffe Park (3100 Sitka St.)

Guns Road across from Green Bay EA building (2256 W Main Street)

One in front and one behind Green Bay City Hall (100 N Jefferson Street)

Green Bay community service officers will be the ones checking the ballot boxes at least once a day up until Election Day.

“We do have a security procedure in picking up the ballots, counting them, checking the box for any tampering of evidence, locking the box back up, we have tamper seals on the boxes,” said Jeffreys.

On Thursday, a federal court blocked an attempt to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots. To ensure ballots get to the clerk on time, the remote drop boxes will close at 7 p.m. on November 3. The drop boxes outside of city hall will be open until 8 p.m.

“At the polling locations, it’s a little bit different because the polling locations close, and the USB stick is given to the clerk’s office; but for these absentee ballots, they have to be in the clerks possession by 8 p.m.” said Jeffreys.

Until then, all drop boxes are open 24-7.

The drop boxes are only for Green Bay residents. Anyone who lives in surrounding communities need to check with their municipality to see if drop boxes are available. You can also click here to check where to vote and the status of your absentee ballot.

Before putting your ballot in the box, check to make sure you have signed the certification of voter section, have a witness signature and address, and make sure your ballot is in your envelope and sealed properly.

