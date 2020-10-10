DHS reports more than 2,700 new cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday and more than 2,700 new positive cases of the coronavirus.

The 18 new deaths reported Saturday bring the statewide total to 1,458. That’s 1% of cases.

Wisconsin added 2,742 new confirmed cases of the virus for a cumulative total of 147,560.

The seven-day average percentage of positive cases is 17.6%, an increase from Friday’s percentage of 17.4%.

The state reports 120 new hospitalizations for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Friday that 894 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number increased by 231 in seven days. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is 233, an increase of 52 in seven days.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin reported 11,644 negative tests, bringing that total to 1,530,306.

Wisconsin reported 14,386 new tests Saturday. A total of 1,677,866 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

The number of active cases is 28,201. That’s about 19.1% of cases. The state reports 117,865 recoveries, or 79.9%.

*Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

