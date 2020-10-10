COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES NEXT WEEK

Although it was not as warm as Friday... today was a pleasant fall afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine. Skies should stay relatively clear through much of the night, but clouds will increase early Sunday. Lows should settle into the mid 30s NORTH with low-to-mid 40s elsewhere.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with the clouds thickening late. It will be slightly cooler compared to today with highs near 60. A southeast wind may be a bit breezy at times. That wind should strengthen and turn to the west on Monday. It will be mild Monday morning with lows in the 50s. A round of showers and thunderstorms will track across Wisconsin thorugh day. The severe weather outlook is LOW.

Much of the upcoming week will be breezy. Winds could gust to 30 mph Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be normal or slightly warmer than normal for the first half of the week. Highs should be in the low/mid 60s Monday and Tuesday with readings close to 60 on Wednesday. Scattered showers should accompany a cold front on Wednesday, and the rest of next week is shaping up to be noticeably cooler. Highs Thursday should be in the lower half of the 50s with 40s expected on Friday. Lows late next week will be near freezing around the Fox Valley with 20s possible across northern Wisconsin.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE MONDAY

SUNDAY: ESE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: SSE 15-25 KTS WAVES: 4-6′

TONIGHT: Clear skies early, more clouds by dawn. LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Some morning sun, then increasing clouds. Showers arrive overnight. HIGH: 61 LOW 53

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Breezy. A stray shower? HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Cool and breezy. More clouds than sun with a spotty shower. HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly, and blustery. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Still seasonably cool, but a bit milder. HIGH: 50

