Advertisement

Breaking down the Fair Maps Referendum

We explain packing and cracking.
We explain packing and cracking.(Princeton Gerrymandering Project)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The past few weeks we’ve shown you who you can vote for this election, but what you vote for, in the policy questions at the end of the ballot, are just as important. The Brown and Door County ballots ask “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district maps?"

Voters in 11 counties and the city of Racine will see this question on the ballot. 17 counties have already passed similar referendums and 53 county boards have passed resolutions in favor of it. The referendum would combat gerrymandering -- when the party in power draws districts based around what will give them the most legislative support.

This is done through two main tactics: cracking and packing. Cracking is when the map-maker divides up a partisan area and adds fractions of it to its own party’s districts, diluting the power of those areas. This is why some regions of the state that would normally be their own districts are split up and don’t get representatives in Congress or the State Legislature. Packing is putting as much of the opponent’s territories together as possible making one big district and giving those people less representation. This is why some large areas of the state that would normally be multiple districts are drawn as one big district. This gives an area that should have multiple representatives only one or two representatives according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.

Wisconsin is one of the most gerrymandered states in America.

A non-partisan procedure would allow state maps to reflect the demographic changes noted in the 2020 census and diminish the power of the majority party.

Vote yes for creating updated, non-partisan maps. Vote no for keeping the maps the same.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Political communications professor reviews vice presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
We recap the debate with insight from Michael Wagner of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication/

Politics

Vice President Pence to campaign in Wisconsin Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Pence has been a frequent visitor to this battleground state.

Politics

Court blocks extension of Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
Democrats will almost certainly appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Latest News

News

AP fact check of the Vice Presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris faced off Wednesday night during the Vice Presidential debate. Here's a fact check of the statements made during their debate.

Politics

Marquette Poll: Biden has five-point lead over Trump among likely voters

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
There’s been little change since September’s poll. Poll director Charles Franklin says people are “very dug in on their choices" for president.

News

Wisconsin lawmakers sound off on Evers’ newest order

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The order will limit public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy, and the order applies to any gatherings at locations that are open to the public, including stores and restaurants.

News

Court: Wisconsin Republicans have standing in absentee case

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Republican legislators have standing to appeal a federal ruling that extended the deadline for counting absentee ballots in the battleground state.

State

Milwaukee scraps early voting plans at Fiserv Forum, Miller Park

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
The head of Milwaukee’s election commission says the plans were shelved because a recent court ruling could open the door to legal challenges.

News

Dr. Jill Biden to hold virtual event for Wisconsinites

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Biden campaign has announced Dr. Jill Biden will hold a virtual event this weekend for Wisconsin voters.