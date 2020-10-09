Wisconsin reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, nearly 3,000 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths Friday and nearly 3,000 new positive cases of the virus as state health and business leaders warn the population of a potential crisis.

The 16 new deaths reported Friday bring the statewide total to 1,440. That’s one percent of cases.

Wisconsin added 2,988 new confirmed cases of the virus for a cumulative total of 144,818. The number of new cases was down slightly from Thursday when Wisconsin saw a record 3,132 tests come back positive.

The seven-day average of positive cases is 2,416.

Your #COVID19_WI update: We're at just under 3,000 confirmed cases w/Green Lake County reporting a life lost for the 1st time. The 7-day average is 2,416. Ahead of the weekend, make plans to #StopTheSpread. Keep your social circle small & #MaskUpWisconsin: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/wtMkCXhXT3 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 9, 2020

The state reports 138 new hospitalizations for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Thursday that 907 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number increased by 238 in seven days. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is 228.

“Wisconsin is in a troubling and worsening place when it comes to COVID. A situation we need to take seriously and work together to turn around. The condition of our pandemic is visible in the alarming increase in COVID infections. And for the past month, daily new records in COVID hospitalizations. Reaching the 900 mark yesterday, tripling in the last 30 days, and so far, showing no signs of slowing down,” said Eric Borgerding, Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO.

On Friday, the Wisconsin reported 11,834 negative tests, bringing that total to 1,518,662.

Wisconsin reported 14,822 new tests Friday. A total of 1,663,480 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

The seven-day average percent positive is at 17.4%.

The number of active cases is 26,774. That’s nearly 19 percent of cases. The state reports 113,596 recoveries, or 80.1%.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers by county.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

