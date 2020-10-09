Wisconsin health and business leaders plead with public to follow COVID guidelines

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - As COVID-19 reaches crisis levels in Wisconsin, health care and business organizations are banding together in effort to convince the public to take the virus seriously.

“Wisconsin is in a troubling and worsening place when it comes to COVID. A situation we need to take seriously and work together to turn around. The condition of our pandemic is visible in the alarming increase in COVID infections. And for the past month, daily new records in COVID hospitalizations. Reaching the 900 mark yesterday, tripling in the last 30 days, and so far, showing no signs of slowing down,” said Eric Borgerding, Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO.

Stop the COVID Spread! is a campaign aimed at teaching the public about the seriousness of the virus that continues to infect thousands each day. They held a news conference Friday to announce the partnership.

The effort also encourages people to continue hand washing, social distancing and masking.

“The direct and indirect impacts of COVID spread in our communities are increasingly stressing parts of our outstanding health care system, weighing down local health departments and continuing to challenge our health care heroes--those nurses, custodians, doctors, technicians and many others who keep working long hours behind masks, behind face shields, in gowns and gloves, to keep Wisconsin’s great health care accessible and safe,” says Borgerding.

Borgerding says COVID’s impact reaches beyond health care.

Members of the coalition include the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

“We hope that with this coalition and the message that we send, that others around the state will take us up on the challenge to do the same. Whether it’s personally in their homes or the businesses, or their daily lives. Take the simplest of efforts to take those steps to sanitize. To make sure you treat others the same way you would like to be treated. To make sure those essential workers in businesses across the state are kept safe,” said Brandon Scholz, President and CEO, Wisconsin Grocers Association.

A public service announcement will be broadcast statewide. There is also a digital campaign.

“We must successfully address COVID-19. We have some of the greatest minds in our nation working around the clock to develop a pharmaceutical solution ot COVID-19. And we are all very hopeful that they will be successful But until that success arrives, there is something that we can do, on our own, right now, right here in Wisconsin. We can wear a mask. We can wash our hands. We can socially distance. These are not hard things. We ask that you do this not only for the today, here and now, but for the future of Wisconsin,” says Mark O’Connell, Executive Director, Wisconsin Counties Association.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association on Thursday reported 907 COVID-19 hospital admissions, a one-day increase of 34 and seven-day increase of 238. Of those patients, 228 are in the ICU.

