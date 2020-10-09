WINDY WITH NEAR RECORD WARMTH THIS AFTERNOON

We may be in the middle of autumn, but look for a summer-like flashback today... We may even see some record high temperatures across the area this afternoon. Most areas away from the lakeshore will soar into the upper 70s. Not only is it going to be very warm for October, but you’ll also feel a little bit of humidity this afternoon. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy.

Why will it be so warm today? Well, it’s because of gusty south winds... You’ll really notice them by this afternoon. The highest wind gusts will climb above 30 mph, before slowly weakening into tonight. You may want to secure some of your outdoor belongings, like trash cans and patio furniture.

As the wind veers to the north-northeast tomorrow, temperatures will cool back down into the low to mid 60s this weekend. The forecast is going to stay dry with sunny to partly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms will arrive on Monday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S/SW 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

SATURDAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. Slightly humid late. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Quite mild. Wind weakens. LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. A brisk wind along the lakeshore. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 63 LOW 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms develop. Windy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and windy. HIGH: 55

