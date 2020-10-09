Advertisement

WINDY WITH NEAR RECORD WARMTH THIS AFTERNOON

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We may be in the middle of autumn, but look for a summer-like flashback today... We may even see some record high temperatures across the area this afternoon. Most areas away from the lakeshore will soar into the upper 70s. Not only is it going to be very warm for October, but you’ll also feel a little bit of humidity this afternoon. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy.

Why will it be so warm today? Well, it’s because of gusty south winds... You’ll really notice them by this afternoon. The highest wind gusts will climb above 30 mph, before slowly weakening into tonight. You may want to secure some of your outdoor belongings, like trash cans and patio furniture.

As the wind veers to the north-northeast tomorrow, temperatures will cool back down into the low to mid 60s this weekend. The forecast is going to stay dry with sunny to partly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms will arrive on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S/SW 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

SATURDAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. Slightly humid late. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Quite mild. Wind weakens. LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. A brisk wind along the lakeshore. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 63 LOW 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms develop. Windy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and windy. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WINDY WITH NEAR RECORD WARMTH THIS AFTERNOON

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm but windy Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Highs in the 70s thanks to a south wind

Forecast

A VERY WARM FRIDAY

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer but windy Friday

Updated: 14 hours ago
The warmth won't last for the weekend

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm stretch continues

Updated: 17 hours ago
Our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower half of the 60s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Forecast

TURNING MUCH WARMER TOMORROW

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful day

Updated: 22 hours ago
We’ll see generous amounts of sunshine across northeast Wisconsin.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny and mild

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:43 AM CDT
Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Less wind tonight, dry conditions expected

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Less wind tonight, dry conditions expected