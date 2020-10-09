WARM & WINDY TODAY BUT COOLER WEEKEND

As low pressure passes to the north today is another mostly sunny day, but much warmer and windier. High temperatures are expected to reach the low to upper 70s with a few spots around 80! Southerly winds will gust up to 35 mph through the rest of the afternoon, then begin to slow later this evening.

After a very warm day, tonight will be mild. Following a cold front passage, the weekend will be cooler but still pleasant . Highs will reach the low to middle 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and any rain chances stay away until Monday. At times the weekend wind may be breezy, out of the north on Saturday and the southeast on Sunday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop on Monday, Some areas may even see some heavier rain. Toward the end of next week the temperatures begin to cool quite a bit.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S/SW 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

SATURDAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. Slightly humid late. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Quite mild. Wind weakens. LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. A brisk wind along the lakeshore. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 63 LOW 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms develop. Windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and windy. HIGH: 56

