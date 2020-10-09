Advertisement

Political communications professor reviews vice presidential debate

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate looked more, dare we say, “presidential” then the chaotic presidential debate last week.

It was the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election season, with incumbent Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris sharing the stage to defend their running mates to be the country’s leader for the next four years.

Watch our interview with Michael Wagner of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication recapping the debate.

