Advertisement

Oshkosh businessman documenting his battle with COVID-19

By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh businessman is sharing his firsthand experience battling COVID-19. He’s hoping by sharing his story, others won’t have to go through what he’s dealing with.

It’s dark inside Oblio’s in Oshkosh and Primo restaurant is closed too. A sign on the door indicating the business won’t reopen until next week because of the pandemic.

Mark Schultz, the owner of both Obilio’s and Primo hospitalized with COVID-19. He says, “We’re trying to be responsible during this thing. We’ve got to stop the spread of this, this is, it’s just terrible. I don’t want people to end up where I am right now.”

Schultz has been in isolation at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh since Tuesday, that’s when he tells us his COVID-19 symptoms, which started a week ago, worsened.

“Aches and pains, just overall achiness all over, and then the trouble with breathing, I couldn’t breathe anymore,” says Schultz about his symptoms.

Since his hospitalization, Schultz has been shooting videos of his battle with the virus, and posting them to YouTube. He’s hoping to show people how bad the illness can be and why it’s important to be following the public health guidelines adding, “I made those videos because I want people to realize that it’s real.”

The father of a ten year, with a fiancee at home too, Schultz wants to get home to his loved ones, but knows, because of how sick he is, he has a fight ahead of him.

“I want to be able to take care of my family,” says Schultz. He adds, “I want those masks. Masks are important, social distancing is important, all of these things are important because you don’t wan to end up here, trust me.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oshkosh businessman documenting his battle with COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Oshkosh businessman documenting his battle with COVID-19

News

DOC answers questions about quarantine, isolation in state prisons

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Action 2 News has new information about the COVID-19 quarantine and isolation processes in place at state prisons, including Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

News

Nurses being brought in from out of state to help with surge of cases

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Nurses being brought in from out of state to help with surge of cases

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
The forecast is going to stay dry with sunny to partly sunny skies.

Latest News

Crime

Extradition fight continues in Kenosha protest shootings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KATHLEEN FOODY
Kyle Rittenhouse appeared on streaming video and wore a face mask during a brief court hearing Friday in Lake County, Illinois.

Crime

Pet owners urged to use caution as animal poisoning investigation continues

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Over the past two years, at least nine pet dogs have died after ingesting poison in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy

Updated: 9 hours ago
Most areas away from the lakeshore will soar into the upper 70s.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy

Updated: 11 hours ago

National

Minnesota girl raises money for Toys for Tots with her art

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lauren Andrego
A Minnesota family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.

Politics

Political communications professor reviews vice presidential debate

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
We recap the debate with insight from Michael Wagner of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication/