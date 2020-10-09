Oshkosh businessman documenting his battle with COVID-19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh businessman is sharing his firsthand experience battling COVID-19. He’s hoping by sharing his story, others won’t have to go through what he’s dealing with.

It’s dark inside Oblio’s in Oshkosh and Primo restaurant is closed too. A sign on the door indicating the business won’t reopen until next week because of the pandemic.

Mark Schultz, the owner of both Obilio’s and Primo hospitalized with COVID-19. He says, “We’re trying to be responsible during this thing. We’ve got to stop the spread of this, this is, it’s just terrible. I don’t want people to end up where I am right now.”

Schultz has been in isolation at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh since Tuesday, that’s when he tells us his COVID-19 symptoms, which started a week ago, worsened.

“Aches and pains, just overall achiness all over, and then the trouble with breathing, I couldn’t breathe anymore,” says Schultz about his symptoms.

Since his hospitalization, Schultz has been shooting videos of his battle with the virus, and posting them to YouTube. He’s hoping to show people how bad the illness can be and why it’s important to be following the public health guidelines adding, “I made those videos because I want people to realize that it’s real.”

The father of a ten year, with a fiancee at home too, Schultz wants to get home to his loved ones, but knows, because of how sick he is, he has a fight ahead of him.

“I want to be able to take care of my family,” says Schultz. He adds, “I want those masks. Masks are important, social distancing is important, all of these things are important because you don’t wan to end up here, trust me.”

