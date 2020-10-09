NOT AS WARM FOR THE WEEKEND

After a warm and breezy afternoon, things will be a bit more quiet overnight as the wind weakens. Mild upper 40s and low to mid 50s are expected by morning.

The weekend looks mostly nice, though cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Both days will be breezy at times, but not AS windy as Friday. Saturday will bring more sun than Sunday.

Our next weathermaker arrives later Sunday night into Monday. Coming with it will be rain. There will also be some thunder Monday. Severe weather is NOT expected at this time. A few other spotty showers will be possible as the week wears on, but the BIG weather news will be a MUCH COOLER ending to the week. More frosty nights will be possible before the weekend arrives.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

SATURDAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: ESE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Quite mild. Wind weakens. LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Breezy at times. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Some morning sun, then increasing clouds. Showers later at night. HIGH: 63 LOW 52

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Mild & breezy. A sprinkle? HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers late or at night. HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: An early shower? Mostly cloudy. Cooler and windy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35 (FROST?)

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy and chilly. A sprinkle? HIGH: Around 50

