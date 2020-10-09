Advertisement

Minnesota girl raises money for Toys for Tots with her art

By Lauren Andrego
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Under the falling leaves in a downtown neighborhood in southern Minnesota, a Franklin Elementary first grader is the newest entrepreneur in Mankato, Minn.

“One dollar gets you a handmade drawing of your choosing,” Kenzie Powell said.

Like many businesses, Kenzie’s enterprise was a solution to a problem when she wanted to buy a dollhouse.

“One day she was just like ‘when we get home, I’m going to sell some drawings,’” recalled Jessica Hanevik, Kenzie’s mother. “We set it up and people just started coming.”

And they kept coming. With her artistic skills, shining personality and the kindness of neighbors, Kenzie quickly reached her goal.

“So I said to her ‘maybe you could consider donating the extra money or any money that you make from this point on to some kids who can’t afford toys,’” Hanevik said.

A Minnesota family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.
A Minnesota family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.(KEYC)

Now, Kenzie’s profits will be going to Toys for Tots to share the joy of a new toy with other kids.

“She had no idea that there were kids who couldn’t afford toys or didn’t get toys at Christmas. So, she was really happy that she could help kids get toys like people were helping her get this one.”

