Making it official: Bike skills park announced for Green Bay’s Baird Creek

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new biking skills park is coming next year to Baird Creek in Green Bay.

There will be features and obstacles built into three tracks of different difficulty levels, each about a quarter mile long.

Leaders of the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation say people will no longer have to travel to Wausau or Marquette, Michigan, for this type of experience and it could encourage more kids to take advantage of the existing trails.

"This will be a great lead-in to the trail system so that they can learn the skills in an environment where the chance of getting hurt is so minimal with the way it’s being built, so they can learn the skills and actually use those skills on the trails,” the foundation’s executive director, Holly Baseman, said.

Action 2 News reported in January about plans for the bike skills park near the top of Baird Creek’s Triangle Hill. The foundation was in the process of raising about $130,000 to bring it to fruition.

The park will be free to use when it opens.

