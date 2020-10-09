Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
The forecast is going to stay dry with sunny to partly sunny skies.

Crime

Extradition fight continues in Kenosha protest shootings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KATHLEEN FOODY
Kyle Rittenhouse appeared on streaming video and wore a face mask during a brief court hearing Friday in Lake County, Illinois.

Crime

Pet owners urged to use caution as animal poisoning investigation continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Over the past two years, at least nine pet dogs have died after ingesting poison in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy

Updated: 6 hours ago
Most areas away from the lakeshore will soar into the upper 70s.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

National

Minnesota girl raises money for Toys for Tots with her art

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Andrego
A Minnesota family found kindness in their neighborhood while raising money for a doll house.

Politics

Political communications professor reviews vice presidential debate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
We recap the debate with insight from Michael Wagner of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication/

News

Community mourns for Markesan superintendent

Updated: 15 hours ago
Duane Bark died after a months-long struggle with COVID-19

News

What's causing tight supply of hospital beds?

Updated: 15 hours ago
A look at the factors affecting hospitals right now

News

Discussion: Oshkosh prison death

Updated: 18 hours ago
It coincides with a COVID-19 outbreak but the cause of death is still unknown.

News

Interview: UW-Madison political communications prof. on VP debate

Updated: 18 hours ago
Analysis from Michael Wagner of UW-Madison's School of Journalism and Mass Communication