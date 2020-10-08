Weddings still allowed under Governor’s order despite rise in COVID-19 cases

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Krystal Grode has been holding weddings in her Kaukauna backyard for the last three years.

While it’s an extra way to earn an income, Grode said it’s just for fun and she’s had at least 8 weddings this year with more planned for 2021.

“We have four booked and there’s six waiting to see what they want to do as far as receptions,” she said.

On Tuesday, Democratic Governor Tony Evers issued an emergency order restricting large gatherings indoors at places such as bars and restaurants.

Private and religious weddings, however, are exempt from that order.

For Grode, she said the pandemic and state orders have not slowed her business down.

“I don’t actually know how all that works, as far as the mandates,” she added. “You know, you hear legal. Not legal. Bottom line, let’s just be smart.”

The Bridal Church in Green Bay told Action 2 News a handful of people have postponed their weddings until spring of next year.

Normally, this time of the year is considered prime wedding season.

Grode’s wedding venue, Grode’s Blue Water Haven, is outdoors and gives people plenty of space to social distance.

“I usually have sanitizing stations up,” she said. “[The pandemic] hasn’t affected us as much as those that are in door I believe.”

Although weddings are still allowed under the emergency order, public health officials said large weddings are not a good idea and they’re known for creating “super-spreader” events.

