Vice President Pence to campaign in Wisconsin Tuesday

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Donald Trump’s re-election campaign announced Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to Wisconsin next Tuesday.

Pence will lead a Make America Great Again event at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha at noon. General admission is permitted. Doors open at 10 A.M.

A news release from the campaign indicates Pence will focus on the economy as he has in other recent visits, specifically the Midwest economy. “President Trump and Vice President Pence promise to continue the America First policies that built the greatest economy in the world before the artificial interruption of the coronavirus.”

It’s the campaign’s first visit to Wisconsin since President Trump was forced to cancel a campaign rally in the Green Bay area last Saturday when he was hospitalized for treatment for COVID-19.

Pence has been a frequent visitor to this battleground state. His latest visit was to Eau Claire on Sept. 24.

