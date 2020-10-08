Advertisement

Two women arrested after chase in stolen car

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women were arrested in Manitowoc County after a high speed chase in a stolen car.

On Oct. 7, the Sheriff’s Office received an alert to keep a lookout for a 2013 Ford Mustang stolen from the Sturgeon Bay area.

At about 12:18 p.m., a Manitowoc County Sheriff’s lieutenant located the stolen car going east on Goodwin Rd east of County Highway B in the Township of Manitowoc.

The lieutenant attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off at speeds reaching 100 mph.

The chase lasted for only three minutes. On County Highway B, the driver failed to make a curve in the road, lost control, crashed into a ditch, and hit some trees.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 20-year-old woman, ran away.

The younger woman was arrested a short distance from the vehicle. K-9 Leon helped track down the driver.

Police searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No names were released.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm stretch continues

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower half of the 60s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful day

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’ll see generous amounts of sunshine across northeast Wisconsin.

News

National Railroad Museum planning to host Polar Express Train Ride

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The first Polar Express Train Ride is Nov. 20. The museum hopes conditions will improve by then.

News

ThedaCare becoming overwhelmed with patients

Updated: 14 hours ago
ThedaCare becoming overwhelmed with patients

Latest News

News

Alternate care facility to open near Milwaukee

Updated: 14 hours ago
Alternate care facility to open near Milwaukee

News

Fire damages Fond du Lac garage, no injuries reported

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although it was put out quickly, fire officials say there was a significant amount of damage to the garage, as well as the items inside.

News

Weddings still allowed under Governor’s order despite rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Bridal Church in Green Bay told Action 2 News a handful of people have postponed their weddings until spring of next year.

News

Suring man grows record gourd

Updated: 17 hours ago
Suring man grows record gourd

News

Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

Updated: 17 hours ago
Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

News

Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

Updated: 17 hours ago
Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district