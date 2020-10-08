Two women arrested after chase in stolen car

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women were arrested in Manitowoc County after a high speed chase in a stolen car.

On Oct. 7, the Sheriff’s Office received an alert to keep a lookout for a 2013 Ford Mustang stolen from the Sturgeon Bay area.

At about 12:18 p.m., a Manitowoc County Sheriff’s lieutenant located the stolen car going east on Goodwin Rd east of County Highway B in the Township of Manitowoc.

The lieutenant attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off at speeds reaching 100 mph.

The chase lasted for only three minutes. On County Highway B, the driver failed to make a curve in the road, lost control, crashed into a ditch, and hit some trees.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 20-year-old woman, ran away.

The younger woman was arrested a short distance from the vehicle. K-9 Leon helped track down the driver.

Police searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No names were released.

