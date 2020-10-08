TURNING MUCH WARMER TOMORROW

Pleasant weather continues today with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Tomorrow the wind turns to the south and become strong. Gusts tomorrow afternoon may be as high as 30 to 35 mph! It’s the gusty wind that will pull warmer air into Wisconsin, tomorrow’s highs will be in the 70s.

The warmth won’t last into the weekend, by Saturday it will already be cooler but still nice. Weekend highs will be in the 60s and the dry weather and sunshine will stretch all the way into Sunday.

The next rain chance develops later on Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. It looks like the rain will end before Tuesday morning.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TOMORROW

TODAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: S 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

TODAY: Tons of sun. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and dry. LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Turning windy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 65 LOW 55

MONDAY: Thickening clouds. Windy, with late-day showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 63

