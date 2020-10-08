Advertisement

SUNNY & MILD TODAY... BUT MUCH WARMER & WINDY TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT
Today’s weather looks beautiful... We’ll see generous amounts of sunshine across northeast Wisconsin. Northwest winds will be dying down as high pressure arrives. Our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower half of the 60s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

This high pressure system will quickly move away tomorrow, allowing for a gusty south wind to blow through Wisconsin. We’re expecting that wind to gust over 30 mph Friday afternoon, which will cause temperatures to soar into the upper-half of the 70s. Sunshine will mix with a few passing high clouds.

The weekend looks cooler, but still nice. Highs will be in the 60s with sunny to partly sunny skies. Our forecast looks mainly dry, but look for showers and thunderstorms to arrive late on Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TOMORROW

TODAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: S 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

TODAY: Tons of sun. Mild with less wind. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and dry. LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Turning windy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 64 LOW 54

MONDAY: Thickening clouds. Windy, with late-day showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 65

