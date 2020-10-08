Advertisement

Restaurants say state’s health order may close their doors permanently

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers’s health order limiting indoor gatherings to 25 percent of a business’s or building’s capacity took effect Thursday morning. Many restaurants -- already struggling with slow sales the past few months -- say the new rules may cause them to shut down.

Nectar in downtown Green Bay has managed to weather the pandemic’s economic storm by getting creative with how it does business.

“If you need something dropped off in your car, we can absolutely do that. If you want to pick something up outside in the table, I can set it out there for you,” Nectar owner Brent Precthl said.

Precthl has owned the vegan and organic restaurant since 2016. While he agrees with most of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Precthl says he takes issue with Gov. Evers’s latest order.

“I understand he’s trying to do the right thing, but the coupling of the restaurants with the bars is something that I see a problem with just because the level of control that we have. As restaurants, we’re able to control exactly where everyone is at any time,” he said.

The owner of The Creamery downtown did not want to speak on camera, but he did say he suffered a significant loss in business since Evers made the announcement limiting capacity on Tuesday. The Creamery tells us there’s no way the business can stay open at the current rate.

Glas Coffeehouse says it’s constantly cleaning and sanitizing but staying open has been tough.

“We rely very heavily on the people that work on the office buildings around here to get their morning coffee, and most people are working from home,” coffeehouse manager Brenda Panske said.

Glas has begun doing deliveries within a mile radius and taking orders via their Facebook page.

The governor’s order is scheduled to expire on November 6, although he expects it to be challenged by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

