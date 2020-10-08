Advertisement

One dead after tractor overturns in Waupaca County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF ST. LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead after a tractor turned over into a ditch in Waupaca County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were called for a report of a crash on County Highway K at County Highway N shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time in the investigation, authorities say a southbound tractor on County Highway K tried to make a left turn on County Highway N before overturning in the south ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the tractor, identified as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s age wasn’t immediately available, and the victim’s name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Authorities are still investigating the crash at this time.

