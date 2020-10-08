National Railroad Museum planning to host Polar Express Train Ride

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum hopes to keep the magic alive this Christmas season by hostings the popular Polar Express.

The museum, located at 2285 S Broadway, has been forced to cancel other events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Great Pumpkin Train was called off due to the spread of the virus in our area.

The first Polar Express Train Ride is Nov. 20. The museum hopes conditions will improve by then.

The Polar Express is a magical train ride to the North Pole. Families visit with Santa Claus and enjoy festivities.

During the typical year, a train would take about 300 passengers at once. Due to coronavirus, the train ride is limited to 100 passengers.

Passengers will be able to socially distance.

There will be additional shows to make up for fewer passengers per ride.

“In a normal year, we would do about 38 or 39 shows. This year, we have 51 shows we have tickets available for. The other big thing this year is passengers, cast, crew, volunteers, everybody will be wearing masks,” says Bob Lettenberger, Polar Express Coordinator.

For dates, tickets and the COVID-19 safety plan: https://nationalrrmuseum.org/events/polar-express/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.