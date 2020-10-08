Advertisement

Markesan superintendent dies after three-month battle with COVID-19

Duane Bark.
Duane Bark.(Markesan School District)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020
MARKESAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The superintendent of the Markesan School District has passed away after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Duane Bark, who was also the district’s athletic director, passed away Wednesday night, according to the Trailways Conference social media accounts.

The posts say Bark battled the virus for three months.

Family members and the community adopted the term “Barkstrong” to support Duane Bark.

“Duane left an impact on me and many others and I will miss him greatly,” reads a tweet from the Trailways Conference commissioner. “Please pray for his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in Hornet Nation.”

People responded to the posts by sharing messages of support for the Bark family.

The Daily Dodge reports Bark was 61-years-old.

In September, Action 2 News reported that Markesan Public Schools were taking a “fall break” due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Students were asked to quarantine at that time.

The school district asked parents to be more vigilant screening their children for symptoms and keeping them home if they’re sick.

The school district has a COVID-19 dashboard that provides updates on students and staff in quarantine. CLICK HERE for the information.

