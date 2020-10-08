High School Football Livestreams Schedule for October 9 (LIST)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night marks the third week of high school football in Wisconsin. Many schools in our viewing area have opted to play during the fall season.
You can follow score updates throughout the games at https://www.wbay.com/sports/scoreboard/.
Some schools are putting restrictions on the number of fans allowed in. For that reason, Action 2 Sports prepared a list of games that will be available to be livestreamed. If we missed a game that will be livestreamed, email sports@wbay.com
Games are listed in alphabetical order by host school.
Waupaca @ Freedom NFHS ($)
Valders @ Kiel VIMEO
New Holstein @ Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran YouTube
Wrightstown @ Little Chute VIMEO
Amherst @ Manawa Facebook
Kaukauna @ Plymouth YouTube
Manitowoc Lutheran @ Random Lake YouTube
Cedar Grove-Belgium @ Reedsville NFHS ($)
Bonduel @ Seymour NFHS ($)
Hortonville @ Wisconsin Rapids School Website
Shawano @ Xavier YouTube
