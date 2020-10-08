Advertisement

High School Football Livestreams Schedule for October 9 (LIST)

List of high school football live streams for Friday, Oct. 8
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night marks the third week of high school football in Wisconsin. Many schools in our viewing area have opted to play during the fall season.

You can follow score updates throughout the games at https://www.wbay.com/sports/scoreboard/.

Some schools are putting restrictions on the number of fans allowed in. For that reason, Action 2 Sports prepared a list of games that will be available to be livestreamed. If we missed a game that will be livestreamed, email sports@wbay.com

Games are listed in alphabetical order by host school.

Waupaca @ Freedom NFHS ($)

Valders @ Kiel VIMEO

New Holstein @ Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran YouTube

Wrightstown @ Little Chute VIMEO

Amherst @ Manawa Facebook

Kaukauna @ Plymouth YouTube

Manitowoc Lutheran @ Random Lake YouTube

Cedar Grove-Belgium @ Reedsville NFHS ($)

Bonduel @ Seymour NFHS ($)

Hortonville @ Wisconsin Rapids School Website

Shawano @ Xavier YouTube

