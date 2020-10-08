Advertisement

Fond du Lac family featured in nationwide Catholic mass broadcast

Eva Thelen-Dunphy sings the "Ave Maria" while her family accompanies her on the piano.
Eva Thelen-Dunphy sings the "Ave Maria" while her family accompanies her on the piano.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - They have voices like angels and now the whole world has a chance to hear them sing. Three Fond du Lac sisters and their father are the featured musicians in this weekend’s “Heart of the Nation” Catholic mass broadcast.

From the Holy Family Catholic Community in Fond du Lac 79-million U.S. households, Paul Thelen and his three daughters Elise, Eva, and Ellie are taking their talents to Catholics across the country.

“We love what we do, we love being church musicians. It’s just a fantastic calling for us and to be able to share our music and just to share the joyful song with a much bigger audience is really a fantastic thing,” says Paul Thelen.

The family was asked to perform the music for three “Heart of the Nation” Sunday mass broadcasts this month, as well as two masses during the Advent season this December.

According to Eva Thelen-Dunphy, “I feel very honored, very lucky and very just happy that they would notice us and allow us to do this.”

With “Heart of the Nation” based in Milwaukee, the Thelens didn’t have to go far to tape the three masses that will be broadcast nationwide.

Paul says, “It was pretty interesting having lots of cameras, lots of lights, and no congregation and just kind of a different experience.”

Paul Thelen and his daughter Eva, who both work for the Holy Family Catholic Community as the musical director and choir director picked out the music they’d be performing. As Eva Thelen-Dunphy says, just another day in the life, adding, “We do this all of the time, we are always working together. I kind of don’t know any other way.”

“Heart of the Nation" Sunday mass airs on WBAY at 5:30am.

