Fire damages Fond du Lac garage, no injuries reported

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured during a garage fire Wednesday evening in Fond du Lac.

According to Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, crews were called to the 700 block of Forest Avenue at 7:41 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were found coming out of a two car detached garage, and was quickly extinguished.

Although it was put out quickly, fire officials say there was a significant amount of damage to the garage, as well as the items inside.

Alliant Energy was also at the scene to secure power lines which were down and leading to the garage.

At this time, firefighters are still investigating the cause, but say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

FDLFR on scene of a detached garage fire at 773 Forest Ave. Fire now out and contained to garage. @AlliantEnergyWI responding to secure electrical service to the garage. pic.twitter.com/ssEzeMrxj0 — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) October 8, 2020

