Advertisement

Fire damages Fond du Lac garage, no injuries reported

Garage damaged by Fond du Lac fire
Garage damaged by Fond du Lac fire(Fond du Lac Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured during a garage fire Wednesday evening in Fond du Lac.

According to Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, crews were called to the 700 block of Forest Avenue at 7:41 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were found coming out of a two car detached garage, and was quickly extinguished.

Although it was put out quickly, fire officials say there was a significant amount of damage to the garage, as well as the items inside.

Alliant Energy was also at the scene to secure power lines which were down and leading to the garage.

At this time, firefighters are still investigating the cause, but say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weddings still allowed under Governor’s order despite rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Bridal Church in Green Bay told Action 2 News a handful of people have postponed their weddings until spring of next year.

News

Suring man grows record gourd

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Suring man grows record gourd

News

Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

News

Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

Updated: 1 hour ago
Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

Latest News

News

ThedaCare nears capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago
ThedaCare nears capacity

News

Local law enforcement will educate, not issue citations for capacity order violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local law enforcement will educate, not issue citations for capacity order violations

News

One dead after tractor overturns in Waupaca County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were called for a report of a crash on County Highway K at County Highway N shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

News

Suring man grows 1,628.5 pound squash, setting WI record to date

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
A Suring man now holds the Wisconsin state record for heaviest squash to date, weighing in at 1,628.5 pounds.

News

Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

Updated: 2 hours ago
Earlier this year, the State of Wisconsin received more than $2 billion in CARES Act funding from the federal government to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

WATCH LIVE: Pence, Harris to square off in Vice Presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris will face each other Wednesday night during the Vice Presidential debate.