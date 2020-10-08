Advertisement

Fincantieri Marinette Marine hires contractor to build state-of-the-art ship lift

Photo illustration of Fincantieri Marinette Marine featuring the soon-to-be-built USS Constellation
Photo illustration of Fincantieri Marinette Marine featuring the soon-to-be-built USS Constellation(Fincantieri Marine Group)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) says it’s signed with a company to build a state-of-the-art shiplift system for its naval yard and have it ready in the next two years.

Fincantieri says the new system will allow for launching and retrieving ships of nearly 10,000 tons in the Menominee River. It also allows Marinette Marine to build the ships more completely and test them in climate-controlled facilities before launching them.

Fincantieri specifically identifies the Constellation Class Frigates and Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) benefiting from the new shiplift. Marinette Marine was awarded a Navy contract for the frigates earlier this year which is potentially worth $5.5 billion. The MMSC is based on the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) built in Marinette.

The shipbuilder doesn’t say how much the contract with Pearlson Shiplift Corp. is worth but says this is part of a multi-million dollar infrastructure project.

“This strategic investment by FMM will mean that current and future generations, both in Wisconsin and the U.S., will benefit from a world-class facility which is capable of handling the next generation of U.S. Navy ships,” a statement from Pearlson vice president/COO Bryan Fraind reads.

“We are impressed with Pearlson’s capabilities and record of performance. They are an innovative American company who has pioneered the shiplift,” Fincantieri Marine Group president/CEO Dario Deste wrote.

