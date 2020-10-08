Advertisement

Attorneys: Extraditing Rittenhouse to Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob”

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 on whether he should be sent to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Defense attorneys say sending a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to stand trial in Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.”

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25. He has been held in Illinois since then after his attorneys indicated late last month that they planned to fight his extradition to Wisconsin.

Attorneys for Rittenhouse argued in the document filed in Lake County Court late on Thursday that he was acting in self-defense and sending him to Wisconsin authorities would violate his constitutional rights. They also argue that Wisconsin prosecutors and Illinois authorities didn’t follow legal technicalities required for extradition.

Extradition is typically a straightforward process, and legal experts have expressed doubt that Rittenhouse’s attorneys could successfully prevent a court from sending him to Wisconsin to face charges there.

Rittenhouse is due back in court Friday, but a Lake County, Illinois, judge is not expected to immediately make a decision on the extradition issue. Judge Paul Novak said at Rittenhouse’s last hearing in late September that he would schedule a hearing on the issue once Rittenhouse’s attorneys laid out their arguments in writing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire Prevention Week goes virtual

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Since kids aren't in schools, firefighters are finding new ways to educate them

News

Restaurants fear health order threatens their future

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Gov. Evers' order limiting occupancy took effect Thursday

News

COVID-19 death at Oshkosh Correctional

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The inmate died earlier this week

News

Restaurants say state’s health order may close their doors permanently

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Many restaurants -- already struggling with slow sales the past few months -- say the new rules may cause them to shut down.

Latest News

News

CDC studying UW-Oshkosh’s use of COVID-19 antigen testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is taking a closer look at UW-Oshkosh, assessing the school’s use of antigen testing.

News

Fond du Lac family performs for 79 million viewers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Thelen and his daughters are taking their talents to Catholics across the country

News

Record 3,132 new coronavirus cases identified; death rate falls to 1%

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There were more than 100 hospitalizations for the third day in a row.

News

Firefighters teach fire prevention virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
Green Bay firefighters are holding remote chats with students and creating videos

News

Firefighters get creative in pandemic to teach fire prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
During Fire Prevention Week, firefighters would usually be in schools and day cares to teach fire safety to young kids.

Politics

Vice President Pence to campaign in Wisconsin Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Pence has been a frequent visitor to this battleground state.