Appleton announces 11th COVID-19 patient death

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Health Department has announced another death related to COVID-19.

A person in their 70s has become the 11th resident with COVID-19 to pass away. The health department says the person lived in the Outagamie County portion of the city. No other identifying information was released.

As of Oct. 6, the city reported 591 active cases of COVID-19.

“We can assume that while the number of positive cases continues to rise, there are still more cases in Appleton that have not been confirmed,” reads a statement from the city.

ThedaCare on Wednesday announced they are nearing staffed-bed capacity. Officials say the hospital, as well as all of those in the ThedaCare system, are near capacity due to a 500 percent increase in the number of patients being admitted throughout the past four weeks after developing complications due to COVID-19.

“I would say this is really the five alarm fire in our communities to say it’s time for us to come together and ban together and do the things we need to do to be able to safeguard ourselves and the people that we love and care for in our neighborhoods,” said Dr. Imran Andrabi, President and CEO of ThedaCare.

APPLETON HEALTH DEPARTMENT ADVICE ON PREVENTING THE SPREAD

• Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.

• Wear a cloth face mask, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Indoors, do not gather with people outside of your household.

• Outdoors, limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, physically distance and wear face coverings.

• Self-monitor symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after return from travel.

• If symptomatic, call your health care provider, get a test, and stay home while awaiting results.

• Cooperate with public health officials if you have tested positive or are a close contact.

