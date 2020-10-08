A VERY WARM FRIDAY

HIGH PRESSURE passes overhead keeping our skies mostly clear tonight. As the HIGH drifts eastward Friday, gusty ( TO 30 MPH) southwesterly winds develop pushing MUCH warmer air back into the region. Most areas will easily warm into the 70s - There may even be a few 80s in some of the typically warmer areas west of the Fox Cities.

The weekend looks dry with a good deal of sun both Saturday and Sunday. However, wind become northerly and cooler air returns. Highs will be in the 60s both days, cooler yes, but still above average for this time of the year.

The next chance of rain arrives Monday into Tuesday. There could also be some thunder.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

FRIDAY: SSW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

SATURDAY: N-NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm! HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 64 LOW 53

MONDAY: Thickening clouds. Windy, with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Mild & breezy. A few spotty showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A shower chance late or at night. HIGH: 62

