Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – In guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, door to door trick or treating runs a high risk when it comes to the coronavirus.

But for some parents, letting go of a tradition can be hard.

“I think the most important part for us is trying to get some sense of normalcy, but also reducing risk,” said Benjamin Chapman, a food safety specialist at North Carolina State University.

For those who plan to get dressed up, the CDC says don’t substitute a Halloween mask for a cloth mask, unless it’s made of two or more layers of breathable fabric covering your mouth and nose without gaps.

Also, don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask.

The CDC says it can be dangerous because it could make it hard to breathe.

Instead, the agency suggests, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

When it comes to handing out candy, pre-packaged baggies may be the best option.

“As opposed to all hands going into a bowl, or more risky, someone actually placing food, candy or treats directly into a bag,” Chapman says.

The good news is food and food packaging have a low risk of virus transmission.

“Really, the best risk management that kids can do and parents can do is just washing hands after handling the packaging before eating,” according to Chapman.

As always, the CDC says to limit contact with commonly touched surfaces and to continue to practice social distancing.

