WATCH LIVE: Pence, Harris to square off in Vice Presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WBAY) – Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris will face each other Wednesday night during the Vice Presidential debate.

The event will be held at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, and will air live on all networks.

Susan Page, the Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today, will moderate the event.

Coverage will begin at 7 p.m. with a one hour pre-debate special by ABC News.

The debate will start at 8 p.m., and coverage is scheduled to air through 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s debate between Pence and Harris will be the only vice presidential debate before the election.

The event comes after the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

There will be two more presidential debates this month, and are scheduled for Thursday, October 15 and Thursday, October 22.

Voters will have just over a week following the final debate before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.

The next presidential debate is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, and the final debate is scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

