UWGB issues alert for man with a gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Green Bay sent an alert Tuesday evening asking people on campus to avoid outdoor areas and stay inside due to a man carrying a gun nearby.

According to the alert obtained by Action 2 News, a white man in his 50′s was spotted on the arboretum trails with a gun.

The man was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with longer hair.

The alert said to stay inside and protect yourself, seek shelter/hide out.

Another alert is expected to be sent out once the man is found and an all clear is given.

The university has posted some information on their social media accounts, saying an armed person verbally confronted individuals on a trail east of E. Circle Drive.

Green Bay Police tell Action 2 News they are still investigating the incident.

