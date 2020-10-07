Advertisement

ThedaCare nearing staffed-bed capacity for inpatients, COVID-19 patients

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare officials say they’re nearing staffed-bed capacity for inpatient and COVID-19 patients, and are trying to figure out how to create more space in hospitals.

During a news conference Wednesday, Dr. Imran Andrabi, the President and CEO of ThedaCare, said they’re teetering close to the line, and Wednesday was a better day than Tuesday, however he wasn’t sure what Wednesday evening would bring, as the situation changes by the hour.

Dr. Andrabi said they aren’t currently at capacity, but didn’t specify how many beds were available, saying they have a few beds.

Officials say the hospital, as well as all of those in the ThedaCare system, are near capacity due to a 500% increase in the number of patients being admitted throughout the past four weeks after developing complications due to COVID-19.

Hospital officials said health care providers were scrambling to find enough beds at one point on Tuesday.

That situation was resolved, but officials say they fear it could happen again.

According to ThedaCare, every health system in northeast Wisconsin is facing a similar situation.

In a release sent on Wednesday, hospital officials wrote the situation related to COVID-19 patients who need inpatient care isn’t impacting ThedaCare’s ability to safely care for patients with other emergency or routine care needs, however they’re asking community members to use planned and preventative care appointments at its outpatient clinics and through telehealth options.

In addition, ThedaCare officials wrote throughout the past week, up to 250 team members have been absent each day due to sickness, exposure, or quarantining.

“I will tell you that so far, we haven’t transferred anybody out of our system. That is not what we are looking to do, but we have to be prepared in the eventuality that we need to do that,” said Dr. Andrabi.

Hospital officials say their plans to triple bed capacity at ThedaCare to help meet the surge of hospitalizations have depended on the ability to staff the beds.

Dr. Andrabi also touched on the field hospital being activated at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee, saying some of the more stable patients with COVID-19 could go to the alternate care facility next week. (Click here for related story.)

You can watch the full, unedited virtual news conference below.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this story throughout the day, and will add more details as they become available.

