SLIGHTLY COOLER, BUT STILL MILD

Breezy wind today has been out of the northwest, keeping temperatures in the cooler low to middle 60s. The breezy wind will slow this evening. Skies for most of northeast Wisconsin have been clear, but with a disturbance passing just to the north means that areas in far northeast Wisconsin have seen some cloudier skies. Skies will be mostly clear overnight leading into another sunny day Thursday.

Dry weather will continue all the way into the weekend with the exception being perhaps a few stray showers late Thursday night. The next rain chance isn’t really until later Monday into Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay closer to average or slightly above most days, but Friday will be much warmer. Breezy winds turn to the south on Friday allowing warmer low 70s to stream into northeast Wisconsin. The warmth only lasts one day, then it’s back to the 60s this weekend and next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler than yesterday. Breezy... A shower is possible in Door County. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind... A shower is possible in the Northwoods at NIGHT. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with brisk winds. HIGH: 63 LOW 51

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild. HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms develop. Turning windy. HIGH: 66

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.