Advertisement

SLIGHTLY COOLER, BUT STILL MILD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy wind today has been out of the northwest, keeping temperatures in the cooler low to middle 60s. The breezy wind will slow this evening. Skies for most of northeast Wisconsin have been clear, but with a disturbance passing just to the north means that areas in far northeast Wisconsin have seen some cloudier skies. Skies will be mostly clear overnight leading into another sunny day Thursday.

Dry weather will continue all the way into the weekend with the exception being perhaps a few stray showers late Thursday night. The next rain chance isn’t really until later Monday into Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay closer to average or slightly above most days, but Friday will be much warmer. Breezy winds turn to the south on Friday allowing warmer low 70s to stream into northeast Wisconsin. The warmth only lasts one day, then it’s back to the 60s this weekend and next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler than yesterday. Breezy... A shower is possible in Door County. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind... A shower is possible in the Northwoods at NIGHT. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with brisk winds. HIGH: 63 LOW 51

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild. HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms develop. Turning windy. HIGH: 66

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A bit breezy

Updated: 5 hours ago
While it won’t be as warm as yesterday, temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Most of the area will see plenty of sun, slightly cooler temperatures and plenty of wind.

Forecast

MOSTLY SUNNY TODAY... BUT MAYBE NOT IN DOOR COUNTY

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and mild temperatures tonight

Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and mild temperatures tonight

Latest News

News

ASTRO EXTRA: Life on Venus?

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Will the discovery spur more research of Venus?

FirstAlert Weather

ASTRO EXTRA: Life on Venus?

Updated: 20 hours ago
Brad Spakowitz discusses the discovery of a chemical we've only seen created by living organisms

Forecast

MORE FINE WEATHER AHEAD

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures continue this week

Updated: 21 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures continue this week

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm October days

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
We’ll reach highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Forecast

WARM OCTOBER WEATHER, WITH A SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...