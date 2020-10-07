Plea and sentencing hearing set for Green Bay teen charged in Main St. Bridge crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 18-year-old from Green Bay accused of a crash that ejected a passenger into the Fox River is scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced at a hearing next year. A Brown County judge on Wednesday set Ayne Valle-Nunez’s hearing for January 11.

Valle-Nunez is charged with two counts of intoxicated use of a vehicle, two counts of injury with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16 in the car, causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol content above 0.15, and causing injury operating under the influence.

Valle-Nunez was 17 when her car crashed on the Main Street Bridge, tossing a 17-year-old passenger out of the car and into the water. The passenger was rescued by a boater and taken to a hospital. Another passenger and Valle-Nunez were also injured.

A witness told investigators she, Ayne and the passengers in the car were drinking at the home of one of the passengers before deciding to drive to the Fox River to watch the sunrise. Prosecutors say Valle-Nunez told investigators she had had multiple shots of alcohol, including tequila, but couldn’t remember anything else. They were headed to meet up with another friend when Valle-Nunez lost control of the car and hit the side of the bridge.

The judge on Tuesday also modified conditions of Valle-Nunez’s bond, allowing for remote breath monitoring.

