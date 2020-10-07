Advertisement

Plea and sentencing hearing set for Green Bay teen charged in Main St. Bridge crash

A 17-year-old passenger was thrown into the Fox River by the impact of the crash
A car swerving on the Main Street Bridge in Green Bay hit a guardrail, throwing a passenger into the Fox River (screenshot from video captured by Titletown Brewing Company camera)
A car swerving on the Main Street Bridge in Green Bay hit a guardrail, throwing a passenger into the Fox River (screenshot from video captured by Titletown Brewing Company camera)(WBAY)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 18-year-old from Green Bay accused of a crash that ejected a passenger into the Fox River is scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced at a hearing next year. A Brown County judge on Wednesday set Ayne Valle-Nunez’s hearing for January 11.

Valle-Nunez is charged with two counts of intoxicated use of a vehicle, two counts of injury with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16 in the car, causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol content above 0.15, and causing injury operating under the influence.

Valle-Nunez was 17 when her car crashed on the Main Street Bridge, tossing a 17-year-old passenger out of the car and into the water. The passenger was rescued by a boater and taken to a hospital. Another passenger and Valle-Nunez were also injured.

A witness told investigators she, Ayne and the passengers in the car were drinking at the home of one of the passengers before deciding to drive to the Fox River to watch the sunrise. Prosecutors say Valle-Nunez told investigators she had had multiple shots of alcohol, including tequila, but couldn’t remember anything else. They were headed to meet up with another friend when Valle-Nunez lost control of the car and hit the side of the bridge.

The judge on Tuesday also modified conditions of Valle-Nunez’s bond, allowing for remote breath monitoring.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ThedaCare officials hold news conference about hospital beds and capacity

Updated: moments ago
ThedaCare officials hold news conference about hospital beds and capacity

News

ThedaCare nearing staffed-bed capacity for inpatients, COVID-19 patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
ThedaCare officials say they’re nearing staffed-bed capacity for inpatient and COVID-19 patients, and are trying to figure out how to create more space in hospitals.

News

2,319 coronavirus cases, 16 deaths, 141 more hospitalized: ICU bed situation “dire”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It's the 5th time in 7 days Wisconsin had more than 2,000 new cases and the 4th time in 7 days deaths were in double digits.

Community

Snapshot Wisconsin launches data dashboard open to the public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
After helping the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources capture millions of wildlife photos over the past four years, the public can now interact with the data generated from those pictures.

Latest News

News

Gourmet Wishes on Thursday, Oct. 22

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
See chefs prepare their creations, and enter to win prizes just for tuning in!

Politics

Marquette Poll: Biden has five-point lead over Trump among likely voters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There’s been little change since September’s poll. Poll director Charles Franklin says people are “very dug in on their choices" for president.

News

Crash closes eastbound Wisconsin Ave in Grand Chute

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The eastbound lanes are closed due to a “significant motor vehicle crash,” according to the fire department.

Crime

Investigator: Wisconsin cop should be fired after shootings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
Wauwatosa police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside a mall in February after receiving a call of a man with a gun in the mall.

News

Lambeau Field goes cash-free

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Lambeau Field is eliminating cash transactions at food stands and atrium businesses -- everywhere except parking.

News

WATCH: Julia turns 104

Updated: 7 hours ago
Happy birthday, Julia!