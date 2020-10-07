Municipalities donate unused CARES Act funding to local school district

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Earlier this year, the State of Wisconsin received more than $2 billion in CARES Act funding from the federal government to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Evers directed some of that money to municipalities based on population size.

The Village of Howard received an allocation of nearly $320,000 while the Village of Suamico received just over $207,000 for COVID-19 related expenses.

“So far, we’ve purchased items like plexiglass barriers for Village Hall, we’ve paid for deep cleanings in Village Hall after election day, we purchased a bigger dropbox outside of Village Hall,” said Alex Kaker, Suamico Village Administrator. “We purchased laptops for staff that needed to work from home, and of course, PPE for staff, hand sanitizers, masks, those sorts of things.”

The Village of Howard used the funding to upgrade the sound system, buy laptops for employees to use when working from home, purchase dividers for election workers, and update air filtration systems.

The spending deadline for state reimbursement is December 1, 2020. After that date, Senator Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) says unused funds will be returned to the federal government.

“At a meeting with our legislators and the school board and some of our trustees, I mentioned, ‘We may have trouble spending our whole allocation. I wish we could help the school district out,'" said Paul Evert, Howard Village Administrator.

“We explored it and made sure to verify,” said Sen. Cowles. “I would say facilitated this to happen, making sure it was legal to shift the money.”

“We cannot just give dollars to the school district," said Kaker. "We need to actually make a purchase of equipment, and then we can donate that material.”

“We’ve been able to look at some outdoor wifi projects to expand some outdoor access from both the school and even into a community park that way,” said Michael Juech, Asst. Superintendent of Operations in the Howard Suamico School District. “We’ve looked at cafeteria tables to increase our social distancing.”

Juech tells Action 2 News electrostatic sprayers for cleaning, new air filters, and personal protective equipment like masks and plexiglass shields are also needs within the district.

The Howard Village Board approved more than $73,000 in donations for the school district to be reimbursed by the state.

Kaker expects the Suamico Village Board to approve around $75,000 in donations within the next few weeks barring any other unforeseen expenses.

“We pride ourselves on our school district. It’s one of the major reasons, the single major reason why people move into Howard is because they’re very comfortable with the Howard-Suamico School District,” said Evert. “It’s a high achieving school district, and so any chance we can have to support them especially with this money is really kind of a win-win.”

Evert says other school districts have reached out to him about creating a similar partnership with local municipalities. Sen. Cowles tells Action 2 News several of the 17 school districts he represents will also receive donations through surplus CARES Act funds.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.