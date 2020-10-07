MOSTLY SUNNY TODAY... BUT MAYBE NOT IN DOOR COUNTY

Overnight showers are gone and your Wednesday looks dry. Skies will be mainly sunny across the area. However, the weather might be different today in Door County. A front passing by to our northeast, may create clouds and spotty midday showers in the peninsula. Otherwise, with high pressure building in this evening, the forecast looks quiet into this evening.

Northwest winds will be a bit breezy today. That will bring down our high temperatures into the 60s this afternoon. While it won’t be as warm as yesterday, temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year.

If you like those highs in the 70s, you’re in luck... We’ll see those toasty temperatures again Friday with a strong south wind. The weekend will be back in the 60s with sunny to partly sunny skies. The next chance of widespread rain has been pushed back to Tuesday, so the forecast looks rather dry for a while.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM

TODAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler than yesterday. Breezy... A shower is possible in Door County. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind... A shower is possible in the Northwoods at NIGHT. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with brisk winds. HIGH: 63 LOW 51

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild. HIGH: 65 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms develop. Turning windy. HIGH: 66

