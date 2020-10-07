Advertisement

MOSTLY SUNNY TODAY... BUT MAYBE NOT IN DOOR COUNTY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Overnight showers are gone and your Wednesday looks dry. Skies will be mainly sunny across the area. However, the weather might be different today in Door County. A front passing by to our northeast, may create clouds and spotty midday showers in the peninsula. Otherwise, with high pressure building in this evening, the forecast looks quiet into this evening.

Northwest winds will be a bit breezy today. That will bring down our high temperatures into the 60s this afternoon. While it won’t be as warm as yesterday, temperatures will still be above normal for this time of year.

If you like those highs in the 70s, you’re in luck... We’ll see those toasty temperatures again Friday with a strong south wind. The weekend will be back in the 60s with sunny to partly sunny skies. The next chance of widespread rain has been pushed back to Tuesday, so the forecast looks rather dry for a while.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM

TODAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler than yesterday. Breezy... A shower is possible in Door County. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind... A shower is possible in the Northwoods at NIGHT. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with brisk winds. HIGH: 63 LOW 51

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild. HIGH: 65 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms develop. Turning windy. HIGH: 66

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Most of the area will see plenty of sun, slightly cooler temperatures and plenty of wind.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and mild temperatures tonight

Updated: 8 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and mild temperatures tonight

News

ASTRO EXTRA: Life on Venus?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Will the discovery spur more research of Venus?

FirstAlert Weather

ASTRO EXTRA: Life on Venus?

Updated: 14 hours ago
Brad Spakowitz discusses the discovery of a chemical we've only seen created by living organisms

Latest News

Forecast

MORE FINE WEATHER AHEAD

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures continue this week

Updated: 15 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures continue this week

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm October days

Updated: 19 hours ago
We’ll reach highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Forecast

WARM OCTOBER WEATHER, WITH A SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm October weather

Updated: 22 hours ago
Today we’ll see temperatures about 10 degrees above normal for early October.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild week ahead

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
Mostly sunny, breezy but not AS windy. A bit warmer.