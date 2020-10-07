Advertisement

MORE FINE WEATHER AHEAD...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Less wind overnight with a mostly clear sky. Cool 40s return for lows, the far north could see some 30s.

High Pressure passes overhead Thursday bringing a more tranquil day with little wind, bountiful sun and comfortably cool low 60s. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning a warm front moves through. The front could spark a few spotty showers or some thunder mainly in the far north. Otherwise Friday will bring some sun, but also plenty of wind and MUCH warmer temperatures - 70s for most of us!

The weekend looks dry with seasonal temperatures. A rain chance returns early in the new work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDDAY: SSW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-6′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind... A shower is possible in the Northwoods at NIGHT. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 64 LOW 50

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers, possible thunder late or at night. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Turning windy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then clouds decrease. HIGH: 58

