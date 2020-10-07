MORE FINE WEATHER AHEAD...

Less wind overnight with a mostly clear sky. Cool 40s return for lows, the far north could see some 30s.

High Pressure passes overhead Thursday bringing a more tranquil day with little wind, bountiful sun and comfortably cool low 60s. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning a warm front moves through. The front could spark a few spotty showers or some thunder mainly in the far north. Otherwise Friday will bring some sun, but also plenty of wind and MUCH warmer temperatures - 70s for most of us!

The weekend looks dry with seasonal temperatures. A rain chance returns early in the new work week.

The weekend looks dry with seasonal temperatures. A rain chance returns early in the new work week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDDAY: SSW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-6′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild with less wind... A shower is possible in the Northwoods at NIGHT. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 64 LOW 50

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers, possible thunder late or at night. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Turning windy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then clouds decrease. HIGH: 58

