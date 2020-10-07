Advertisement

Marquette Poll: Biden has five-point lead over Trump among likely voters

During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - With less than a month until Election Day, Democrat Joe Biden is up five percentage points over President Donald Trump in the latest Marquette University Law School Poll.

There’s been little change since September’s poll. Poll director Charles Franklin says people are “very dug in on their choices" for president.

CLICK HERE to view the full poll.

The poll released Wednesday shows Biden with 46 percent support among likely voters. President Donald Trump has 41 percent support among likely voters. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen has four percent support.

In September, Biden was up 47-43 over Trump. In August, Biden was up 49-44 over the president.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

When it comes to the first presidential debate, 41 percent of registered voters said Biden had a better performance. Twenty percent said Trump had a better performance. Fourteen percent say both did badly. Twenty-one percent didn’t pay attention. Less than half of a percent said both Biden and Trump did well.

Independents preferred Biden 24-15 percent.

SUPREME COURT

Forty-four percent say the U.S. Senate should vote on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. Fifty-one percent say the Senate should wait until after the election.

COVID-19

A majority of people surveyed say masks should be required in public places. Seventy-two percent say yes, 26 percent say no.

There was no movement in support for the president’s handling of the pandemic. Forty-one percent approve and 56 percent disapprove.

For Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, 56 percent approve and 38 percent disapprove.

ECONOMY

Voters continue to approve of President Trump when it comes to the economy. Fifty-one percent approve and 45 percent disapprove. Those numbers have not really moved over the last few months.

The poll surveyed 805 registered voters in Wisconsin from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. The margin of error is +/-4.2 percentage points. There were 700 likely voters in thee sample. The margin of error is +/-4.6 percentage points.

