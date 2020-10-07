Advertisement

Green Bay School District offering take home breakfast, lunch and dinner

Green Bay schools are making sure children still receive free lunches even when their classes are held remotely.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District is serving up dinner to go as students learn at home.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the summer meal program through at least the end of the year, and approved a dinner program.

GBAPSD has been offering dinner for several years, but it was eaten at the school as students attended activities and sports. Now, families can pick up breakfast, lunch and dinner to take home.

Not everyone has to be a student in the district to benefit from the program.

“You do not even have to be a student of the Green Bay School District either. Let’s say you do school of choice and your student might go to a different school district, but you’re closer to one of the Green Bay schools, you can come to our schools and you can pick up a meal,” says Lynette Kiehnau, Food Service Director.

The district plans to start serving meals at VT Pride Park on Imperial Lane, and Whitney Park on Main Street.

MORE INFORMATION: https://foodservice.gbaps.org/school_nutrition_forward/meal_sites_2020-21

