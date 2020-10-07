Gourmet Wishes on Thursday, Oct. 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Join us for an exciting home edition of Gourmet Wishes live on Thursday, October 22. It’s an important fund-raiser for Make-a-Wish Wisconsin.

Be inspired by Wish stories and enjoy an impressive auction and special surprises!

See chefs prepare their creations, and enter to win prizes just for tuning in!

Visit gourmetwishes.org for more information.

Gourmet Wishes at Home is presented by Sartori Cheese, WBAY-TV, and many caring, local sponsors.

