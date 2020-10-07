Freakfest on State Street canceled for 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual Freakfest in downtown Madison has been canceled this year.

Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley confirmed Tuesday night there would be no festival this year, as it would violate public health guidelines.

There will also be no virtual alternatives to the event.

“As COVID numbers rise, it is our firm belief that no one expects there to be an organized event,” Crawley said.

Crawley noted there will be an effort to reach out to students, residents and people from other communities and universities to remind them of the consequences.

