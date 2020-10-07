Advertisement

Freakfest on State Street canceled for 2020

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual Freakfest in downtown Madison has been canceled this year.

Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley confirmed Tuesday night there would be no festival this year, as it would violate public health guidelines.

There will also be no virtual alternatives to the event.

“As COVID numbers rise, it is our firm belief that no one expects there to be an organized event,” Crawley said.

Crawley noted there will be an effort to reach out to students, residents and people from other communities and universities to remind them of the consequences.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chase Bank to close De Pere branch

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In a letter obtained by Action 2 News, Chase Bank said on December 30, its location on the 400 block of Main Avenue in De Pere will permanently close.

News

Wisconsin lawmakers sound off on Evers’ newest order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
The order will limit public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy, and the order applies to any gatherings at locations that are open to the public, including stores and restaurants.

News

Almost 1,400 dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; new cases back over 2,000 mark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state's had nearly 100 COVID-19 deaths in one week.

News

Allouez Gallagher’s Pizza location moving, will be connected to Zambaldi Beer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Mackenzie Amundsen
The owners are hoping to have it ready by March.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: UWGB says man didn’t threaten, point gun at individuals; may have been defensive reaction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
University of Wisconsin Green Bay officials say there is now no known threat at this time after sending an alert to students and staff Tuesday evening.

News

Last lead pipe removed from Green Bay’s water system

Updated: 4 hours ago
Last lead pipe removed from Green Bay’s water system

News

WEAC president tells state legislators to ‘stop ignoring the problem’ of COVID-19 in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
WEAC president tells state legislators to ‘stop ignoring the problem’ of COVID-19 in schools

News

Oshkosh Correctional Institution experiences COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
Oshkosh Correctional Institution experiences COVID-19 outbreak

News

WEAC president tells state legislators to ‘stop ignoring the problem’ of COVID-19 in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
The president of Wisconsin's largest union of educators is asking state legislators to stop making the pandemic political when it comes to schools.

News

Gallagher's Pizza in Allouez moving locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gallagher's Pizza in Allouez moving locations