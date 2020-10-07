Advertisement

Crash closes eastbound Wisconsin Ave in Grand Chute

A crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Wisconsin Ave in Grand Chute.
A crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Wisconsin Ave in Grand Chute.(Grand Chute Fire Department/Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police and Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid Wisconsin Avenue between Casaloma and Westhill.

The eastbound lanes are closed due to a “significant motor vehicle crash,” according to the fire department.

A photo on the Grand Chute Fire Department Facebook page shows a truck tipped on its side.

Police are asking people to find an alternate route.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

Please avoid Wisconsin Avenue between Casaloma and Westhill Blvd. Wisconsin Ave is completely shut down and all fire units are currently tied up for a significant motor vehicle crash.

Posted by Grand Chute Fire Department on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT Eastbound Wisconsin Ave between Casaloma and Westhill Blvd will be closed due to a traffic crash. Please...

Posted by Grand Chute Police Department on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

