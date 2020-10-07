Crash closes eastbound Wisconsin Ave in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police and Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid Wisconsin Avenue between Casaloma and Westhill.

The eastbound lanes are closed due to a “significant motor vehicle crash,” according to the fire department.

A photo on the Grand Chute Fire Department Facebook page shows a truck tipped on its side.

Police are asking people to find an alternate route.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

