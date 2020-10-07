Chase Bank to close De Pere branch

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Chase Bank customers will have one less location to access in the Green Bay area next year.

In a letter obtained by Action 2 News, Chase Bank said on December 30, its location on the 400 block of Main Avenue in De Pere will permanently close.

The letter states customers can still visit any other branches, but reminds them hours and services may vary at branches due to the pandemic.

Click here for Chase Bank branch and ATM locations in the Green Bay area.

A letter obtained by Action 2 News states as of December 30, 2020, the Chase Bank location in De Pere will permanently close. (WBAY Staff)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.