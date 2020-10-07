Allouez Gallagher’s Pizza location moving, will be connected to Zambaldi Beer

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A local restaurant is getting a change of scenery.

Gallagher’s Pizza in Allouez will be moving down the street.

The new location will be connected to Zambaldi Brewery on Webster Avenue, which is about half a mile away from the current spot.

Gallagher’s has been at its current Allouez location for the past 17 years.

The owners are hoping to have it ready by March.

“This kind of is giving us the feeling of a new beginning. We’re going to get rid of this old building, move into something brand spankin' new, and it’s going to provide Allouez with something new,” said John Hubbard, owner of Gallagher’s Pizza.

Hubbard adds the new Gallagher’s will have space for outside dining, a bar, and space for big groups once those are considered safe.

