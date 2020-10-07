Advertisement

Allouez Gallagher’s Pizza location moving, will be connected to Zambaldi Beer

By WBAY news staff and Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - A local restaurant is getting a change of scenery.

Gallagher’s Pizza in Allouez will be moving down the street.

The new location will be connected to Zambaldi Brewery on Webster Avenue, which is about half a mile away from the current spot.

Gallagher’s has been at its current Allouez location for the past 17 years.

The owners are hoping to have it ready by March.

“This kind of is giving us the feeling of a new beginning. We’re going to get rid of this old building, move into something brand spankin' new, and it’s going to provide Allouez with something new,” said John Hubbard, owner of Gallagher’s Pizza.

Hubbard adds the new Gallagher’s will have space for outside dining, a bar, and space for big groups once those are considered safe.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Almost 1,400 dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; new cases back over 2,000 mark

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state's had nearly 100 COVID-19 deaths in one week.

News

UPDATE: UWGB says man didn’t threaten, point gun at individuals; may have been defensive reaction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
University of Wisconsin Green Bay officials say there is now no known threat at this time after sending an alert to students and staff Tuesday evening.

News

Last lead pipe removed from Green Bay’s water system

Updated: 2 hours ago
Last lead pipe removed from Green Bay’s water system

News

WEAC president tells state legislators to ‘stop ignoring the problem’ of COVID-19 in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
WEAC president tells state legislators to ‘stop ignoring the problem’ of COVID-19 in schools

Latest News

News

Oshkosh Correctional Institution experiences COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
Oshkosh Correctional Institution experiences COVID-19 outbreak

News

WEAC president tells state legislators to ‘stop ignoring the problem’ of COVID-19 in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
The president of Wisconsin's largest union of educators is asking state legislators to stop making the pandemic political when it comes to schools.

News

Gallagher's Pizza in Allouez moving locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gallagher's Pizza in Allouez moving locations

News

Wisconsin teacher's union president requests legislators return to work

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wisconsin governor announces limit on public gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wisconsin governor announces limit on public gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak

News

Oshkosh Correctional Institution experiences COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Action 2 News is following an outbreak of COVID-19 at Oshkosh Correctional Institution.