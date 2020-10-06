Wisconsin governor announces limit on public gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to limit public gatherings as the state continues to report thousands of cases of COVID-19 each day.

The order limits public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a room or building’s total occupancy. CLICK HERE for more information.

The governor says this order applies to “any gatherings at locations that are open to the public.” This includes stores and restaurants.

Schools, child care, health care, churches, human services and government buildings are exempt.

The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8. It will remain in effect until Nov. 6.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health Services reported 2,020 new cases of COVID0-19 and 18 new deaths.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 2,346. That’s an additional 836 cases per day from one month ago.

Forty-five counties “meet the threshold of a very high disease activity level.” That means more than 350 cases per 100,000 people.

The state recommends these steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home whenever possible;

• Wear a mask;

• Wash your hands frequently;

• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested;

• Get the flu shot to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic;

• Challenge misinformation and talk to friends and families about the importance of these safety precautions.

