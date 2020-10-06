WARM OCTOBER WEATHER, WITH A SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE

Temperatures have been trending up ever since this past weekend. Today we’ll see temperatures about 10 degrees above normal for early October. We’ll reach highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. The colder autumn air has been trapped into the northern half of Canada, thanks to the mild, Pacific flow with the jet stream pattern.

Along these upper-level steering winds, a disturbance is heading into the Great Lakes. Look for sunshine, mixing with some clouds through this afternoon. While most areas will stay dry, this moisture starved disturbance will bring the Northwoods a late-day few showers, or perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Any spotty light rain will come to an end by the late evening hours.

Other than another slight shower chance tomorrow afternoon along the Upper Michigan border, the forecast looks mostly dry. Temperatures will cool down slightly through the midweek, but there’s a big warm up heading into the weekend. The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center suggests mid to upper 70s will arrive Friday and into Saturday!

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THIS MORNING

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A warm afternoon. Chance of a late thundershower NORTH. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower. Then, clearing and a bit breezy. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler and breezy. SLIGHT chance of a shower towards the U.P. border. HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Early cloudy, then sunshine. Warm and windy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 70 LOW 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy with showers and thunderstorms developing. HIGH: 69

