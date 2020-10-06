Advertisement

Some Packers fans still gather during home games

Some Packers fans still gather for home games in the Stadium District
(WBAY Staff)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s no fans at Lambeau Field for Monday’s game, and if you were in the Stadium District, you might have noticed things were a bit quieter compared to normal.

Local health officials had warned of the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases, however, that warning didn’t stop some fans from gathering together for the game.

While some fans weren’t about to stay home for the game, a majority of those who did venture out did so without a mask on.

“Let’s put it this way, I just came all the way from Florida, so I’m going to enjoy this, plain and simple. So that’s all I really have to say about that, yeah, go Packers,” said fan Seth Togerson.

Others out for a walk near Lambeau Field were tempted, but decided to go home instead.

“You walk into these bars and they’re basically shoulder to shoulder at the bar, and the reality is this, you have to social distance and none of the bars seem like they enforce it. So reality is, we’re not going to stay out here and watch the game," said fellow fan Ron Lawins.

“We’re seeing these group events are really driving the number of cases in our community,” said Doug Gieryn, director and Health Officer of the Winnebago County Public Health Department. “You know if people are packed into a close space, they’re yelling, there’s a lot of respiratory particles being pushed out there in a confined space and so it’s really a high risk environment.”

Some of the people who are working inside the bars tell Action 2 News the crowd is also down because it is a Monday night game that was pushed back, and a lot of people do have to work Tuesday.

