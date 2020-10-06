Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP/WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the Packers (4-0) have opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games.

Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999.

Tonyan had touchdown receptions of 19 and 8 yards to cap the Packers' final two first-half possessions.

He added a 21-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter.

Next week, the Packers have a bye, and will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Sunday, October 18 for a late afternoon game.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will host the Panthers on the 11th.

